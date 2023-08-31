Twenty people died and 43 were injured after a fire broke out at a five-storey building in the early hours of Thursday morning in the Johannesburg inner-city on the Corner Alberts and Delvers streets.

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Firefighters have evacuated all the people out of the building while conducting firefighting operations.

At this stage, the cause of the fire is unknown.

@CityofJoburgEMS Firefighters are currently attending to a building on fire in @CityofJoburgZA CBD corner Delvers, Alberts street at this stage 10 people confirmed dead and multiple patients treated on scene transported to various health care facilities for further medical care pic.twitter.com/20b6NXaHvF — Cojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) August 31, 2023