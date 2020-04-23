UDM leader, Bantu Holomisa, has asked traditional leaders to help identify beneficiaries.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) has come out in support of the stimulus package announced by president Cyril Ramaphosa, saying it will go a long way in limiting the economic damage inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the video below, President Ramaphosa announces a R500 billion COVID-19 economic stimulus package:

The UDM is also stepping up to assist poverty stricken families in Mqanduli in the Eastern Cape.

It has put together a R200 000 food parcel project for indigent families in the area.

UDM leader, Bantu Holomisa, has asked traditional leaders to help identify beneficiaries.

“The parcels are going to be dispatched to various Chiefs and headmen. They are the ones who understand and know who is poor in their villages. We don’t want our councilors to be responsible for distributing food parcels,” explains Holomisa.

The Xesibe Traditional Authority’s spokesperson, Nelson Booi, says people are grateful for the initiative. People are not working, we thank General Holomisa,” adds Booi.

In the video below, Trudi Makhaya breaks down the COVID-19 stimulus package