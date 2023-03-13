Two armed robbery suspects have been shot and killed and one injured during a shootout with the police in Olifantsfontein on Gauteng’s East Rand.

Police also recovered three unlicensed firearms and a vehicle reported to have been hijacked in Sandringham in Johannesburg earlier this month.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo says officers received a tip-off that the suspects were en route to commit a robbery in Ekurhuleni. He says police spotted the suspects and intercepted them.

“The suspects fired shots at the team and a shootout ensued. The suspects’ vehicle collided with a fence and two suspects were fatally wounded while the third suspect sustained injuries. No member of the law enforcement agencies was injured. The suspects will also be profiled to establish if they are not linked to other crimes,” explains Masondo.