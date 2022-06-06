One of Gauteng’s most wanted suspects has been killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of Monday morning.

Mbuso Ndabazovela Biyela is linked to eight cases including the murder of a police officer in October 2021.

A multi-disciplinary joint operation team approached the house at Sahlumbe (Ematsheleni) village in Weenen, where Biyela was hiding.

He started firing shots and police retaliated, fatally wounding him.

Police recovered an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Biyela was previously arrested in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng for murder in August 2020 and October 2021 respectively, but he managed to escape from custody.