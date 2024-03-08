Gauteng police nab traffic light armed robbers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng police have arrested eight suspects after an armed robbery at a traffic light in Hatfield, Pretoria.

Police pursued four of the suspects and apprehended them on the N1. The others were followed to a garage in Midrand and nabbed.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says they have found a syndicate behind a large number of car jamming armed robberies.

“They were arrested on the spot, they were found to be in possession of one firearm, three cellphones and another three vehicle jammers. We do believe that we have broken the back of a syndicate that has been behind a spate of incidents.”