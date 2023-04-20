Gauteng police have mobilised resources following the gruesome murder of two children aged five and six in Soweto.

Their mutilated bodies were found in the area this morning after they went missing on Wednesday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi says, “On the evening of 19 April 2023, the two boys were reported missing at Moroka police station. A search team involving all relevant stakeholders including search and rescue was activated. This morning the lifeless bodies of the kids were found mutilated.”

“One was discovered in White City, while the other was discovered later in Rockville. Gauteng police commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has condemned these gruesome murders in the strongest possible terms.”