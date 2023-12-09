Concern over vehicle patrol restrictions by Gauteng SAPS

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Anti-Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee has lambasted the Gauteng police authorities on introducing restrictions on the movement of police vehicles.

It is claimed that police officers in the province are now not allowed to exceed 300 km per 8 or 12 hour work shift.

The new measures are said to be put in place to manage expenditure. It is is reported that those officers found to have broken the rule will face disciplinary action.

Abramjee says the restriction will have a negative impact on the fight against crime.

“I think first of all it is very unfair to say they do not have a budget or there is a shortage of budget. We know that budgets are limited and we know there needs to be cost cutting, but when the Minister of Police takes his executive assistance with him to France to watch a Springbok final at a cost of over R500 000 to taxpayers as the figures were presented in a written reply to Parliament, it does raise a concern of where are the priorities.”

Abramjee’s full intv below: