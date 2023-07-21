Gauteng police have arrested three suspects for human trafficking at a house in Garsfontein, Pretoria. Three victims who were being held against their will were also rescued from the house.

According to the police, one of the victims escaped and managed to alert the Thai Embassy that she had been held against her will for sexual exploitation.

Law enforcement agencies identified and stormed the house during a multi-disciplinary operation.

Hawks’ Spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale says, “The information was followed up, and contact was made with one of the victims, who was still held against her will at the premises. Two more victims were rescued after members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, assisted by TMPD K9 and SAPS PTA K9, gained access to the premises. The suspects will be appearing in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court soon on charges of trafficking in persons.”