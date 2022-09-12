Two suspected robbers were shot and killed, while four others were seriously injured following a police chase in Epping, in Cape Town.

Police Spokesperson, Wesley Twigg says they had responded to reports of a group of armed men robbing a supermarket. He says the suspects fled in two vehicles with a substantial amount of cash while firing shots at the police.

One of the suspects lost control of a vehicle resulting in a collision with a stationary vehicle. The four injured alleged robbers are under police guard in hospital.

Twigg says an unknown number of suspects are still at large.

“Two firearms were discovered in the vehicle. Meanwhile, a 32-year-old suspect was apprehended close to the business premises. Other suspects fled in the direction of Langa and their vehicle was later found abandoned. They are yet to be arrested with a manhunt by police currently underway. Cases of armed robbery and attempted murder have since been opened,” says Twigg.

Meanwhile three men have been arrested in connection with a triple murder at Victoria Lodge informal settlement in Southfield in March 2022 are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

Twigg says the victims were all shot in the head and says the suspects face charges of murder.

“The investigation was handed over to the Anti-Gang Unit detectives to pursue all avenues to bring the perpetrators of this gruesome murders to book. The detectives made a breakthrough in the case when they arrested three suspects aged 19, 29 and 42 in connection with the murders. The suspects are due to make a court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates court to face the charges against them,” says Twigg.