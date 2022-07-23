Two people have been fatally shot and seven others wounded after unknown suspects opened fire at patrons sitting outside a tavern in Garankuwa, north of Pretoria.

The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage.

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello says officers are investigating two cases of murder and seven of attempted murder.

“The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and police will be investigating two cases of murder and seven of attempted murder. Anyone who may have information about the incident or the suspects is urged to report at the nearest police station or on the Crime Stop Hotline at 08600 10111 and anonymous tip-offs can also be reported via MySapsapp. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential.”

The shooting follows numerous similar incidents that have left the country in shock.

Last week, the Presidency called on Johannesburg communities to work with police as investigations continue into the fatal tavern shooting in which at least 16 people were killed in Orlando, Soweto.

Soweto tavern shooting death toll rises:

In other incidents, four people also died at Pietermaritzburg and two in Katlehong in similar circumstances.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said, “We urge security agencies and community members to work together to urgently bring the perpetrators of the attacks to book and in dealing with this spate of violent crimes.”