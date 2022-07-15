Family members of the victims of Soweto’s tavern massacre are calling for the swift arrest of the perpetrators. This emerged during a memorial service for the victims in Soweto on Thursday.

Last week Saturday, a group of men armed with AK 47 assault rifles and nine-millimetre pistols stormed the Mdlalose tavern in Nomzamo, Orlando East, and started shooting randomly at patrons.

A total of 23 people were shot, and the current death toll stands at 16.

During the memorial, family members shared their fondest memories of their loved ones. Many of them want answers and lasting solutions to flagrant crime in the area.

“How many people must die before our concerns about crime are heard? Nomzamo residents are under attack daily….”

The area is said to be riddled with cable theft, with some residents saying gunshots are a daily occurrence in their community.

The victims will not be laid to rest in a mass funeral. Some families have started travelling to Mthatha and uMzimkhulu to prepare for private funerals.

No arrests have yet been made but police are looking for five suspects.

Memorial service for Soweto tavern shooting victims: