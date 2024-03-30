Eight wounded in Free State tavern shooting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eight people have been wounded after a man randomly fired shots at patrons at a tavern at Manyatseng in Ladybrand, Free State.

Police spokesperson Mahlomola Kareli says the man had an argument with one of the patrons in the tavern. The man then went to his house to fetch a firearm which he used to shoot at the patrons.

#sapsFS #SAPS Ladybrand swiftly traced and arrested a 36yr-old suspect in connection with a shooting incident at a tavern on 29/03 in Manyatseng. The suspect reportedly fired shots randomly at patrons inside the tavern, leaving 8 people injured. The suspect is facing 8 counts of… pic.twitter.com/YEQjNcpBkb — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) March 30, 2024

Kareli says, “All victims aged between 26 and 45 sustained serious injuries, however, two are critical. The 36-year-old suspect was traced and arrested while at his parent’s house in Manyatseng and will face eight attempted murder charges and his firearm was seized. “