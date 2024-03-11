Confessions of 2 accused in Meyiwa trial not voluntary: Ramosepele

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The defence counsel in the Senzo Meyiwa trial insists that none of the confessions of two of the accused were obtained voluntarily. Sipho Ramosepele is making his closing submissions on evidence led in the trial within the trial in the High Court in Pretoria.

Five men are on trial for gunning down the Bafana Bafana soccer player in October 2014.

The defence is challenging the admissibility of the confessions of the accused Muzi Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi.

In his closing, Ramosepele says the statements were not obtained freely and voluntarily. He says accused number 2, Sibiya, was threatened and further assaulted to force him to sign the prepared statement.

Ramosepele further informed the court that Sibiya was not informed of his constitutional rights, and that Sibiya’s hands were injured and swollen as a result of tight handcuffs, which he says was a sign of torture. He added the other injuries were not visible as a plastic bag was used to suffocate Sibiya.

LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial-within-a-trial