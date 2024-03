Reading Time: < 1 minute

Closing arguments have begun in the Senzo Meyiwa trial within a trial.

This after the defence called its last witness – a police officer who told the court how contradicting opinions divided investigators.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria also heard that at some point 40 investigators were probing Meyiwa’s killing.

Five men are currently on trial for the 2014 murder.

Below is the live stream: