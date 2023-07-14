Executive Mayor in the City of Tshwane, Cilliers Brink has warned of serious water supply challenges which might affect large parts of the City this weekend.

Brink says they’ve received a message from Rand Water regarding a power trip at the bulk water supplier’s Mapleton Booster station. The mayor says the water cuts will affect several areas including the east of Tshwane, Mamelodi and parts of the inner City.

Brink says the water supply from Rand Water to the metro municipality has been under significant pressure and they have been trying to communicate this to Rand Water.

[WATCH] This is going to be a difficult weekend for Tshwane with the recent Rand Water supply challenges. pic.twitter.com/bsh0QJ27VN — Mayor Cilliers Brink (@tshwane_mayor) July 14, 2023