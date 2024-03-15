Rand Water slammed for reducing supply to non-paying municipalities

Reading Time: < 1 minute

AfriForum says Rand Water’s decision to reduce water supply to non-paying municipalities has far-reaching implications for the most vulnerable.

The lobby group has initiated legal proceedings against the water utility in an attempt to address the ongoing water cuts in several municipalities in provinces including Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the Free State and the North West.

AfriForum’s Advisor for Local Government Affairs, Petrus Coetzee says, “Although we have sympathy for Rand Water, for the situation that they are in, we have seen now that many citizens in these communities, they don’t have any access to water because where Rand Water is now releasing this pressure. The high lying areas especially, don’t have any water. So, although the municipalities have debt with Rand Water, we cannot allow these citizens now to not have any access to clean water.”

VIDEO: Municipalities owe Rand Water R3 billion:

