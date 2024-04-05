Rand water dismisses dilapidating infrastructure claims

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rand Water has dismissed claims of a water crisis and dilapidating water infrastructure.

This comes as several cities and provinces have been battling with increased water shortages and supply disruptions in recent weeks.

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo says, “We do upgrade, and refurbish our infrastructure from time to time. Just to give an indication, we have budgeted R28 billion for the next five years in terms of augmenting our infrastructure.”

“So with regards to water, we do have sufficient water. We are actually extracting more than the licence allows us. Per day we are extracting over 5 000 mega litres. So we do have sufficient water,” she adds.

VIDEO | Rand Water supplies to municipalities:

