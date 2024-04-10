Mchunu, Brink to conduct oversight visit of water treatment plants

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, together with the City of Tshwane Mayor, Cilliers Brink, will this morning conduct an oversight project inspection of the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works and the Klipdrift Package Plant in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

The Hammanskraal community has experienced continuous water supply challenges despite the upgrade of the Temba Water Treatment Plant.

Water and Sanitation Department spokesperson, Wisani Mavasa, says the inspection will effectively address the long-standing water challenges that are affecting most parts of the area.

“The supply challenges are caused by difficulties at Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works to meet the desirable final effluent quality for discharge to the Apies River which in turn flows into the Leeukraal Dam. The Wastewater Treatment Works is situated upstream of Hammanskraal and has affected the Leeukraal Dam, which is where the Temba Water Treatment Works abstracts water for treatment and distribution to residents as potable drinking water.”

Public Protector inspection

Last month, Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka said the City of Tshwane Metro is moving in the right direction in addressing the shortcomings associated with the provision of clean, drinkable, and potable water for Hammanskraal residents.

