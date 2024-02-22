Mchunu to meet KwaXimba residents following water protests

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu and officials from the eThekwini Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal are on Thursday expected to meet residents of KwaXimba in the north of Durban.

This follows days of protests in the area over water challenges.

Mchunu is back in eThekwini a week later to deal with another frustrated community, fed up with a lack of access to water.

Last week, he visited Verulam and Phonix, where he defended the municipality’s failure to meet the February 15 deadline to restore water supply to areas in the north of the city.

He laid blame on acts of vandalism and load shedding.

KwaXimba residents say they will not retreat until their demands are met.

Earlier this week, municipal officials told the SABC that the growing population in KwaXimba requires new infrastructure to meet the increased water demand.

VIDEO: KwaXimba community protest over water challenges:

