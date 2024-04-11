Hammanskraal residents to have clean water by September: Mchunu

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu has confirmed that residents of Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, will have clean portable water by September.

On Wednesday, Mchunu and the Mayor of the City of Tshwane, Cilliers Brink, inspected the ongoing upgrades at the Rooiwal Sewage Treatment Plant and the Klipdrift Package Plant outside Hammanskraal.

Hammanskraal communities have been experiencing poor water supply for many years.

More than 40 people died after allegedly consuming contaminated water last year.

Mchunu says they are making progress in providing clean water. “I want to inform you that the first drop of water from this package plant we will see it in September and it’s no longer an open-ended thing in September this year, but in the meantime, Tshwane is going to be running tankers maybe a borehole here and there just ensure people get clean water.”

Some community members have blamed the Democratic Alliance-led Tshwane Metro for the city’s failure to resolve the water crisis.

