KZN water crisis receiving serious attention: Ramaphosa

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is working flat out to address the water crisis in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Major townships in the province including Inanda, KwaMashu and Umlazi have been without water for some time.

The ANC President took his election campaign to Inanda.

Ramaphosa says his administration is on top of the situation and soon the crisis will be addressed.

“The Minister of Water and Sanitation has been here many times and we are addressing the issue of water in this province. I have established two entities to be headed by the Deputy President Task Team on Water and I have also established the Presidential Working Group on eThekwini to make sure that we address the challenges not only of water but also of electricity and the whole number of other things including of infrastructure. So, we are busy at work. Procurement has already happened, we are going to have over 400 and more tanks that have been installed so that is an interim solution. The permanent solution is maintenance of infrastructure most of it was washed away by the floods.”

We are hard at work resolving challenges of water and electricity here in KwaZulu-Natal. We are putting measures to provide immediate relief as we put in place a long-term plan towards a sustainable solution. #LetsDoMoreTogether#VoteANC pic.twitter.com/lDAVPUv4iA — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) April 19, 2024

