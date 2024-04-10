SANCO in Hammanskraal demands clean water for residents

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) in Hammanskraal says that it does not want government promises and reports on the dire water situation but demands clean water for the residents.

This follows an oversight visit earlier by Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu, together with the City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink, to check on progress in dealing with challenges at the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works.

The area has been getting water from tankers, following an outbreak of cholera, which claimed more than 30 lives last year.

Jeffrey Nyathikazi is the Zonal Secretary of SANCO in Hammanskraal.

“The Minister of Water and Sanitation giving the report to say around September, we’ll be getting clean water, that’s the report that we got from the minister and also the Mayor, the one who was useless, for not assisting the complaints of Hammanskraal.”

Nyathikazi adds, “Practically, we’re not convinced, it’s only the reports, 26 to 35 people died of cholera, we are not happy at all. They’re talking about the time frame of September but now we’re not drinking clean water, we’re still struggling. We’re not convinced, it’s only the reports, what we want is practical things to see that we need clean water.”