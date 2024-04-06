Lekota urges Hammanskraal to vote COPE, vows to tackle water issues

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Congress of the People (COPE) leader Mosiuoa Lekota has called on the people of Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, to vote for his party and promised to address their challenges.

Hammanskraal has experienced a water crisis in recent years including a devastating cholera outbreak last year that claimed dozens of lives.

There have been many protests across the country over poor water quality and inadequate sanitation.

Lekota says COPE is launching its election manifesto in the area, with a desire to help communities.

“When you are asked to vote, you’re asked to choose men and women who will not go to parliament take your money and steal it for themselves. The money you have paid in VAT the men and women you sent to parliament must take that money and provide education for your children and hospitals. We came here because we knew that the people here have been dying of cholera. There’s no water for the people of Hammanskral. Why is there no water? What happens to the money? When we say vote we want you to choose somebody who will go there and take your money and create good conditions for the people.”

COPE manifesto launch: Canny Maphanga reports

Earlier, COPE’s acting general secretary, Erick Mohlapamaswi said the party hopes to increase its support in this year’s May 29 polls.

COPE currently has only two seats in parliament. The party was founded in 2008 and contested the general election the following year. It won 30 seats in that election.

However, the party’s support has dwindled with it only securing two seats in the National Assembly following the 2019 election.

