Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Congress of the People (COPE) national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem, has paid tribute to former Tshwane Executive Mayor Murunwa Makwarela, who died this morning at the age of 52.

Makwarela resigned as Mayor almost a year ago after he failed to disclose his insolvency status to the city.

He was facing a number of criminal charges and was appearing in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court.

Bloem says Makwarela was a devoted public servant.

He says, “His sudden passing left me speechless. It is sad and painful when anyone dies at such a young age. I want to pass my deepest condolences to his wife, children, family and his friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

The City of Johannesburg Speaker, Margaret Arnolds sent a message of condolences to Makwarela’s family.

She says, “The political landscape mourns you and celebrates the extraordinary life of this remarkable man who devoted his life to service.”

The @JoburgSpeaker , ClIr. Margaret Arnolds mourns the passing of former Tshwane Speaker of Council, Mr. Murunwa Makwarela. #JoburgCares ^NB pic.twitter.com/dXxawyWCvB — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) April 23, 2024

Related video: Disgraced former Tshwane Mayor Makwarela quits Cope