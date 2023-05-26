Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu and City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink say a fresh agreement to work together to fix the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant in Tshwane has been reached.

Twenty one people have died due to a cholera outbreak in Gauteng.

The Free State reported that one person had died from cholera on Thursday.

Mchunu says a document on how to tackle the issue is in place.

The two parties say they will also meet with Treasury in a bid to source funding.

The city has allocated R450 million for the refurbishment of the treatment plant which needs R2.5 billion.

Mchunu says a more detailed briefing including timelines and funding will take place next week.

He says this will solve 50% of the Rooiwal treatment plant issues.

“There hasn’t been an agreement in the past between DWS and Tshwane. What has been there is a series of directives and the spirit of now rocking together in the past. Therefore we welcome this new attitude of the executive mayor. We resolved this matter by agreeing to work together. It resolves almost 50% of our problems.”

VIDEO | Update on Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant: