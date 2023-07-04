City of Tshwane executive mayor Cilliers Brink says the ongoing water outages in parts of the city is as a result of Eskom’s continuous power blackouts.

Brink says every time there’s power blackouts it impacts on Rand Water’s supply.

Most parts of Tshwane have been struggling with water supply since last week. Most of the city’s reservoirs are running dry.

The city says this has a negative impact on its finances.

“This morning I’ve sent the CEO of Rand Water, Sipho Mosai message saying we need more information on water restrictions to Tshwane reservoirs. This is causing a city-wide crisis. We can’t continue to be held in the dark. Today we’ve raised the issue with the Minister of Water. Every time Rand Water shuts its supply to Tshwane we are compelled to spend millions on water tankers. This money we could’ve been spending on the payment of creditors including Rand Water,” Brink explains.

