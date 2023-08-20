Some parts of Tshwane are still in the dark after the vandalism of transformers. Residents of Block UU and VV in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, say they have been without electricity for the past four weeks.

They have attributed the situation to the ongoing Tshwane municipal workers’ unprotected wage strike which started last month.

Ward councillor Palesa Modise says attempts to acquire the services of private technicians to fix the damaged transformers have not been successful.

“The service provider that we got one of them does not have the expertise to fix the transformer. So the other one who said he can be able to assist us, he’s tired and he’s been working abnormal hours. According to the regional chief the situation can be resolved.”

Related video, Large parts of Pretoria East without power after pylons collapse:

In April Eskom issued a statement noting their concerns regarding the unabating criminal practice involving the theft and vandalism of pylons, which is also spreading across Gauteng.

This was after five Eskom pylons collapsed due to theft and vandalism in Hammanskraal along the R101 road.

It was reported that it was the second pylon incident in Tshwane in April, after six pylons collapsed, plunging parts of Pretoria East and Mamelodi into darkness.