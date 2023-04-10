The City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink says they suspect infrastructure vandalism could be behind the collapse of pylons on the N4 resulting in the closure of the major road.

Six high voltage pylons collapsed along the N4 last night, resulting the closure of the road in both sides from Simon Vermooten to Solomon Mahlangu offramp.

The incident has also plunged most parts of Pretoria East and Mamelodi into darkness.

Brink says they have reached out to power utility Eskom to assist the metro.

“There is serious damage here. The City is still assessing the extent of the damage. The problem, I am informed by counsellors in the area, is that there have been several attempts over a period of time to steal the metal that forms part of the pylon construction and there is the possibility that this is what happened last night. So, there is a very strong possibility that this is because of criminal vandalism.”

Update on 132kv powerlines that fell on the N4: The N4 East Highway between the Solomon Mahlangu and Simon Vermooten off-ramp is closed as a result of several pylons that collapsed last night leaving large parts of Pretoria East without power. pic.twitter.com/7PjT9UolgB — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) April 10, 2023

