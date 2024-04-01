Woman shot and killed by her husband while attending church

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Department of Social Development has condemned the brutal murder of a 45-year-old woman who was shot and killed by her husband while attending a church service.

The incident occurred at Makonde Shadani village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo.

Departmental spokesperson Joshua Kwapa has condemned the murder.

“We are appealing to members of the community to help the police with information which will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect. We have dispatched a team of social workers to the family to provide psychosocial support and will continue to provide necessary support following this brutal murder,” says Kwapa.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his 18-year-old son at Kariega in the Eastern Cape.

Police Spokesperson, Sandra Janse van Rensburg, says officers responded to information after Bryton Engelbreght was admitted to hospital with a fatal stab wound to his back. The father, who handed himself to the police, is facing a murder charge.