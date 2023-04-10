The City of Tshwane says repairs are under way following the collapse of the power lines on the N4 freeway last night. This resulted in a power outage which affected large parts of Pretoria east.

Affected areas include Mamelodi, Waltloo, Silverton, Silver Lakes, Faerie Glen, Equestria, and Lyttleton.

The City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba says the incident has led to the closure of the N4 freeway east between Solomon Mahlangu and Simon Vermooten off-ramps.

“Motorists are advised to avoid those roads and use alternative routes. The initial assessment by the Energy & Electricity team has found that at least six powerline structures have collapsed and are badly damaged. The team has reconvened this morning on- site to conduct further investigations. The inclement weather is likely to delay the repair work. The estimated time for restoration is not available yet. The city will keep its consumers updated on the developments.”