The City of Tshwane has warned disconnected customers that tampering with electricity connections is a criminal offence and that they will be fined.

The Metro has resumed its Tshwane ya Tima campaign to try and recoup about R17 billion owed by residents, businesses, embassies and government departments.

Among those disconnected o Wednesday is the National Department of Education.

Tshwane Spokesperson Selby Bokaba, “The municipality would like to issue a stern warning to customers who after being disconnected due to arrears, illegally connect or tamper with the metering infrastructure, that they will be dealt with in line with the applicable municipal by-law and that they will be slapped with hefty fines. Customers who accounts are in arrears are advised to make payment arrangements to avoid disconnection of services.”

Cable thieves arrested in Cape Town

Police say two suspected cable thieves have been arrested in Atlantis outside Cape Town after they were caught red handed tampering with aluminum cables.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala says the suspects were reported by community members who saw them stealing the cables at an open field.

Gwala says the suspects also led them to more stolen cables that they had hidden nearby. The pair is expected to appear in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.