Tshwane residents warned of water system collapse

The City of Tshwane is urging residents to use water responsibly to prevent the depletion of reservoirs following an emergency meeting with Rand Water, the City of Johannesburg, and the City of Ekurhuleni this morning.

Rand Water has reported that its water supply system is under significant strain, which could potentially result in a complete collapse of the system in the Tshwane reservoirs.

Rand Water has already closed some of its water supply points at Brakfontein and Rooihuiskraal, which may impact various areas in Tshwane.

City spokesperson Lindelani Mashigo says Tshwane is taking proactive measures to manage the escalating situation.

“The City is observing high water consumption or usage which exacerbates the situation. Furthermore, the City is currently exceeding its limit in terms of the bulk water supply allocation. Residents are therefore requested to assist to avoid the system collapse by using water wisely, sparingly and when it is absolutely necessary.”