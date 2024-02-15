City of Tshwane dismisses two metro police officials

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Tshwane says misconduct and criminal behaviour by city officials will be dealt with accordingly. This follows the dismissal of two Tshwane Metro Police officials who were found guilty of extortion, among other charges, during an internal disciplinary process.

Five others were issued written warnings.

The MMC for Community Safety in the City of Tshwane, Alderman Grandi Theunissen, says the city will not tolerate any form of misconduct.

“We are duty-bound to use every avenue to ensure that officials who break the law face the necessary consequences. As such, I have instructed the recently appointed Chief of Police Yolanda Faro to bring back discipline and re-establish strong command and control.”

A statement on the Metro’s website says disciplinary proceedings against the two officials started in February and August 2023, respectively.

The statement further notes that “while it may look concerning that it took the City nearly a year in one case and six months in the other to get to this point, it is important to note that the illegal strike action placed an additional burden on Group Human Capital Management, which was key to the proceedings.”

Grandi Theunissen, quoted in the statement, says: “While this feat may seem like a drop in the ocean, it signifies an end to the era of impunity within the TMPD and I believe these outcomes will assist her to shape the department. Sadly, some of these officials are suspects in criminal cases that will be heard in court soon.”

STATEMENT: City of Tshwane dismisses corrupt TMPD officials. @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/jXi9LunVc8 — Mayor Cilliers Brink (@tshwane_mayor) February 14, 2024