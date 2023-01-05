Tshwane Emergency Services says they’re on high alert following flash floods in Pretoria Thursday afternoon.

Two cars have been trapped in flooding in different parts of the capital city. Tshwane Emergency spokesperson, Charles Mabaso, says the occupants in both vehicles are safe.

“Two incidents of flooding around Pretoria have been reported following a cloud burst that we experienced. A vehicle was reported stuck in the water on Steve Biko Road and Johan Heyns. All occupants managed to move out. Another incident was reported in Pretoria North under the bridge going into Oragele de beer street, also a vehicle was trapped.”

Gauteng Today ‘s Weather overview: 5.1.2023 pic.twitter.com/5F2GBQ087f — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 5, 2023

Extreme weather for KZN

Meanwhile, KwaZulu Natal province is gearing up for extreme weather conditions this weekend which may result in flooding in certain areas. This follows the Orange Level nine warning of widespread showers and thundershowers along the province’s coast, with prolonged rainfall.

The South African Weather Service has also issued an Orange Level five warning for inland areas. The province’s Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department says it has placed disaster teams on high alert.

The province is still recovering from last year’s deadly floods that caused widespread destruction of infrastructure and left hundreds dead.

Forecaster at the SA Weather Service, Odirile Modipa says, “In terms of severity, you’re looking at widespread flooding for an orange level 9 – of roads, and settlements, danger to life, and some large communities not being accessible. Widespread displacement of affected communities – and also some widespread transport routes, and travel services may be severely affected. Now, with level 5 – it’s still going to be the same impact, however slightly minor compared to those of level nine.”