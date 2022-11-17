Seventy-two people still remain missing after the deadly floods which hit parts of KwaZulu-Natal in April and May this year. More than 400 people lost their lives.

In an update on the progress made, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube says police are working tirelessly to speed up the process of identifying bodies that were recovered.

Dube-Ncube says there has been some progress made in helping find closure for those who have lost their loved ones.

“We are still sitting with a challenge of around 72 missing people, the DNA services are being rendered by the South African Police Services. Recently eight DNA results came positive which was quite a positive thing from our side and for the families that were affected”

KZN FLOODS RECOVERY UPDATE https://t.co/558jiaYUep — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) November 17, 2022

Meanwhile, the provincial government has conceded that it has made slow progress in resolving the issue of housing for displaced flood victims. More than 42 000 people were left homeless after the devastating floods.

Government says finding land to build permanent structures for the victims is proving to be a challenge.

Earlier government committed to finding shelter for all those in community halls, by the end of November.

Human Settlements MEC, Dr. Ntuthuko Mahlaba says the work has been completed in eight districts.

“In eight districts the work has been completed, there were about 135 mass care centers, and 71 have been closed which means there is progress that is visible. By next week, we would have reduced them with maybe about 10 or 11.”

KZN Government has closed down over 71 Mass Care Shelters since flood disasters in April and May 2022#RebuildingBetterTogether #KZNFloods pic.twitter.com/NmgziKieR7 — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) November 17, 2022

KwaZulu-Natal Floods April 2022: Aerial view of the damage

Closed beaches

While water supply has been restored in uThongathi, government says Durban city engineers are working to repair damaged water sewerage pump stations and treatment plants, so that closed beaches can re-open in time for the festive season.