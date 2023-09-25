City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department, says they are on high alert following level two yellow warning for thunderstorms issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS). Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso, says severe thunderstorms are expected over south-west of Limpopo, western parts of Limpopo as well as Gauteng.

“The City of Tshwane shares borders with municipalities in Limpopo, Gauteng and Mpumalanga and will closely monitor areas in the jurisdiction of Tshwane for any possible emergency situations. We further call on residents to be vigilant and immediately report any fire or rescue incidents on 107-toll free or 012 358 6300/6400. Residents are also encouraged to monitor warning and alerts issued by saws and other government agencies and immediately follow recommended safety tips.”

Storm along Garden Route region downgraded

SAWS has downgraded a storm along the Garden Route region of the Western Cape, from level 9 to level 6. The region is bracing itself for the predicated heavy thunderstorms.

Rain expected to set in from Monday afternoon. Areas impacted by disruptive rain include all municipal areas of the Garden Route – Hessequa, Mossel Bay, George, Knysna, Bitou, Oudtshoorn, and Kannaland.

The Garden Route District Municipality has appealed to residents to avoid flooded areas and rivers and be ready to move to higher ground, if necessary.

As the province is currently experiencing an intense cold front, bringing with it gale-force winds, three people have been killed and 21 others injured after a Golden Arrow bus overturned on Jakes Gerwel Drive, near Athlone in Cape Town.

Several roads are closed due to heavy rainfall and excessive flooding across large parts of the Western Cape.

Western Cape authorities say two people are missing amid the severe weather conditions.

Several areas have also been left without electricity because of damage to infrastructure.

Residents evacuated in parts of NMB

Heavy rains affected parts of Nelson Mandela Bay last night and residents of Kuyga Informal Settlement had to be evacuated.

They returned home this morning to assess the damage caused by the rains.

Many were heartbroken as their possessions were washed away or destroyed.

