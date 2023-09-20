The Tshwane Emergency Services personnel have attended to multiple incidents following last night’s storm which damaged some buildings and vehicles in various parts of Pretoria.

In the Centurion and Valhalla areas, trees were uprooted.

However, Tshwane Emergency spokesperson Charles Mabaso says neither deaths nor injuries have been reported.

Some Tshwane residents took to social media to share pictures and videos of the damages as a result of the storm.

Images of damaged cars, houses and uprooted trees are doing the rounds on social media.

In Soshanguve, shacks were blown away by the powerful winds.-Additional reporting by Tshepiso Moche

Last night’s wind/storm freaked us out. Here’s what we just woke up to. This whole tree collapsed from yesterday. #Pretoria #Soshanguve pic.twitter.com/c3bojSGYIs — Aesthete Wordgrapher (@wordgrapher12) September 20, 2023

Below is the full weather report: