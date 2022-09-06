Two suspects are expected to appear in court on Tuesday morning for their alleged involvement in the torching of the Legal Practice Council offices in Pretoria on Monday.

The duo will be charged with arson and malicious damage to property for the fire that gutted three floors before it was contained by firefighters.

Tshwane Emergency Services Spokesperson Charles Mabaso says, “We had 4 patients on scene. Of the four, two were apparently assaulted by security officers suspecting them of being arsonists. That’s what we received and the other two suffered smoke inhalation.”

