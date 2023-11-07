Trial of woman accused of masterminding husband’s murder resumes

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The trial of Ntanganedzeni Nemaranzhe, a woman accused of orchestrating the murder of her husband Azwifaneli Mudau, is scheduled to continue today in the High Court in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

Thirty-six-year-old Nemaranzhe, along with three co-accused, faces charges related to the killing of the prominent businessman on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

According to reports Mudau was fatally shot outside his residence in Makwarela, just outside Thohoyandou.

The trial had previously been postponed to allow for the finalisation of the admission statement by the accused.

Nemaranzhe stands accused of purportedly hiring individuals to carry out the murder.

One of the individuals allegedly involved in the murder has since passed away.

All implicated parties have been remanded in custody pending the conclusion of the trial.