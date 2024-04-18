Legal Aid Board commends court’s blood transfusion judgment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Legal Aid Board has praised the Northern Cape High Court for its recent ruling allowing a medical facility in Kimberley to administer a blood transfusion to a child.

Last week, the court issued its judgment in a case where the child’s mother had refused to provide consent for the transfusion due to religious beliefs.

The child, who was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following an accident, required surgery that necessitated a blood transfusion. The child’s father sought assistance from Legal Aid to resolve the matter.

Walter Mashapa, Supervisory Legal Practitioner, says, “The matter was brought before Honourable Justice Nxumalo, and after submissions were made, an order was granted authorising the hospital to conduct the blood transfusion without the consent of any interested party. The father confirmed that the surgery took place on the 4th of March. This case underscores the need for prompt legal intervention in matters concerning the well-being and interests of children.”

VIDEO | South Africans urged to donate blood:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>