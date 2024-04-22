Murder trials linked to VBS Bank set to resume in Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two prominent murder trials related to a political killing and the VBS Mutual Bank scandal are expected to resume in two separate courts in Limpopo.

The trial of two men accused of the political killing in Mokopane, will be heard in the High Court in Polokwane.

The three Radzuma siblings, Percy, Ndivhuwo and Simon who are accused of killing two South African Municipal Workers’ Union (SAMWU) leaders will be back in the High Court in Thohoyandou.

In the suspected political murder trial, Ngoako Selotole and Moses Mashele are accused of killing the leader of Mogalakwena Residents Association, Piet Pale, at the Mahwelereng township, nine years ago.

The two accused were arrested last year, in the murder case suspected to be linked with VBS saga, Percy and Simon Radzuma stand accused of killing two SAMWU leaders, Timson Musetsho and Ronald Mani.

The other sibling, Ndivhuwo is being tried for killing a person of interest in the killing of SAMWU leaders.

Key state witnesses to give evidence in Radzuma siblings trial:

