Arms theft suspects apply for bail in Limpopo court

The bail application of four of the six accused of stealing arms and ammunition at the stock theft unit in Polokwane is under way at the Seshego Magistrates’ Court in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi says the six accused allegedly stole R5 rifles, ammunitions, explosives, laptops and police reflector jackets.

The accused include Sergeant Herbet Modiba from the Polokwane stock theft unit and former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor, Jacob Seshoka who resigned after being arrested.

Malabi-Dzhangi says, “The six alleged accused of stealing R5 rifles, laptops, ammunition, police reflectors, and one 9ml firearm from the safe belonging to stock theft unit in Polokwane are applying bail in Seshego Magistrates’ Court.”