Defend Our Democracy launches election watch campaign in Polokwane

The civil society movement, Defend Our Democracy, has launched its election watch campaign in Polokwane, Limpopo. It’s part of its national campaign ahead of the general elections.

The campaign aims at recruiting about 2000 people who will monitor and observe the electoral processes during the elections. The campaign focuses on the integrity of the elections among other areas.

The movement and the campaign are supported by various civil organisations across the province in an effort to uphold democracy. The Defend Our Democracy Executive Director, Zaakirah Vadi, says the campaign is open to all civil society organisations interested in observing the elections and upholding democracy.

The movement says after the 2024 elections, it will assess the campaign and produce a report that will inform thinking about how to take the Election Watch campaign forward, into the 2026 and 2029 elections.

Other organisations such as Lawyers for Human Rights and Kagisano say they support the campaign, to develop a grassroots presence in communities and all wards across the country.

