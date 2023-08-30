The cross examination of a 59-year-old man, who is accused of torching to death his wife and four children in Phoenix in 2021, continues at the Durban High Court on Wednesday.

Kista Chetty is charged with five counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder and arson.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

During cross examination on Tuesday, the 59-year-old lost his temper and told state prosecutor, Advocate Krishen Shah, that he was annoyed by his line of questioning.

Shah was probing Chetty on how petrol he doused himself with landed up in the house where his wife and children died.

He also asked Chetty on why he did not pull his children and wife out of the house once the blaze began.

Chetty responded by saying the fire was too big.

The trial continues.