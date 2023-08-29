The cross-examination of a 59-year-old man who is accused of torching to death his wife and four children in Phoenix in 2021, is expected to continue at the High Court in Durban today.

Kista Chetty is charged with five counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder, and arson. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

On Monday, Chetty said he could not kill his family members because he loved them.

In an affidavit that was read in court through his lawyer last week, he said he doused himself with petrol and set himself alight following an argument with his wife’s brother.

Meanwhile, the state is alleging in its indictment that Chetty regained access to the house and started the fire.

It says this followed the argument and being asked to leave the house that was on the same property as his brother-in-law’s.