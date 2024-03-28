Transport, law enforcement plan joint operations on SA roads

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The traffic authorities, together with various other law enforcement agencies, are carrying out integrated operations on various national roads over the Easter weekend.

North West

North West MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Sello Lehari, is expected to lead several joint law enforcement operations across the province on Friday, including in Potchefstroom.

This is to ensure maximum visibility for both police and traffic officers on all arterial roads and that all road users are compliant with road safety regulations this Easter weekend.

The spokesperson for the department, Lucas Mothibedi elaborates, “MEC Sello Lehari also appealed to all motorists travelling short and long distances to be extra cautious now that we are expecting high traffic volumes and a rainy weekend, so motorists should be mindful of slippery roads in our province. Our traffic officers have been dispatched to all strategic positions to ensure that all our road users are safe as they travel to and from home.”

Gauteng

Gauteng traffic authorities have issued a stern warning to those who drink and drive. Led by the Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, provincial authorities held road safety awareness campaigns over the Easter weekend. They’ve appealed for everyone’s cooperation in curbing the carnage on the country’s roads.

Spokesperson Sello Maremane says there will be heightened police visibility on all major routes across Gauteng due to increased traffic volumes as holidaymakers and pilgrims leave for their destinations.

Maremane says law enforcement operations will also be conducted including stop and searches of vehicles.

“Routes that are expected to be busy include – N1 Polokwane to Pretoria. N3 Durban to Johannesburg. N1 Bloemfontein to Johannesburg. N4 Emalahleni to Pretoria. N12 Potchefstroom to Johannesburg. R573 Pretoria Moloto Road amongst others. it is important for motorists to avoid unsafe overtaking, unsafe lane changing, over speeding, reckless and negligent driving and driving too fast for weather conditions as these are the major contributory factors to road crashes.”

Law enforcement out in full force, zero-tolerance for non-compliance: Bheki Cele

Eastern Cape

The enhanced law enforcement operations conducted in partnership with SAPS are currently underway in Colchester outside of Gqeberha. This is as traffic volumes are expected to pick up over the next couple of days, as scores of holidaymakers flock to the province. Nelson Mandela Bay Traffic officers say they will be conducting vehicle checkpoints on the N2, M4 Freeway, R75 and all major roads until the end of April.

Deputy Director of law enforcement in Nelson Mandela Bay, Monwabisi Tiso says they are going to penalize anyone who violates the laws of the road.

“We are not going to compromise on the unroadworthiness of motor vehicles on the public roads. We are also not going to take any chances about drunk BK and driving. We are also not going to leave any stone unturned for those who are using drugs while operating motor vehicles on the road. And we are also going to be strict in terms of speeding because that’s also one of the other things. Not to forget the cell phone.”

Western Cape

Western Cape traffic authorities say the operations form part of plans to keep residents and visitors safe on Western Cape roads during the busy holiday period.

Officers will be checking vehicle and driver fitness while reminding motorists to drive responsibly and follow the rules of the road.

As the province braces for high volumes of traffic on its roads, various operations will be conducted to prevent crashes

and ensure that everyone arrives safely at their destinations.

Western Cape motorists urged to abide by the rules, ensure vehicles are roadworthy: