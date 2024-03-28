Law enforcement to monitor N3 as motorists head to KZN for Easter

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The N3 Toll Concession Company (N3TC) says there will be high law enforcement visibility along the N3 as people are expected to flock to KwaZulu-Natal for the Easter long weekend.

N3TC operations manager Thania Dhoogra says emergency services, K9, and highway patrol units will also be deployed.

She says motorists can expect speed monitoring, vehicle roadworthy checks, as well as random alcohol and drug screening to be done.

Dhoogra says Durban-bound traffic volumes are expected to peak around 1 000 to 1 500 vehicles per hour this afternoon.

Dhoogra says, “Southbound traffic on the N3 toll route between Cedara and Heidelberg is expected to gradually increase this morning, with busy conditions continuing into the evening. This is likely to also continue tomorrow until around noon. In anticipation of the increased traffic, all lanes are open, and there is no construction taking place along the N3 toll route.”

KZN – N3 East: ====> Umlaas Road pic.twitter.com/4AdAudzXS5 — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) March 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele is leading a major roadblock on the N1 highway near Hammanskraal outside Pretoria ahead of the weekend. The multi-disciplinary stop and search operation involves members of the SAPS, Gauteng Traffic Police, and Crime Prevention Wardens.

Cele says they want to ensure the safety of motorists and all citizens by seeing to it that there are no criminal activities taking place on the roads.

He says, “You can see that the traffic is flowing. We stop and check to make sure that they drive safe from criminality, but also cars that are on the road are worth being on the road.”

Easter Traffic | Launch of Gauteng Safety Campaign at Bosman Station in Pretoria