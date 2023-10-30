Motorists warned of heavy snowfall on Van Reenen’s Pass

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The N3 Toll Concession says there is heavy snowfall on Van Reenen’s Pass on the N3 between Durban and Johannesburg.

The N3TC has added that there is also rain, sleet and light snowfall between Van Reenen’s Pass and Warden in the Free State, which may cause roads to become slippery and dangerous.

This comes after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a level four warning on Saturday of disruptive snowfall over the Drakensberg.

N3 Toll Concession Operations Manager Thania Dhoogra has asked travellers to have emergency supplies in their vehicles, including warm clothes, blankets, a cellphone charger and torch.

“Road users should plan ahead and be prepared for any eventuality. Ensure that you have adequate emergency provisions on hand, adjust your driving style to suit the prevailing conditions and slow down.”

“Increase following distances and always keep your headlights switched on to increase your visibility on the road. Stay informed of weather and route conditions by following N3Route on X [Twitter] or contact their 24 hour N3 helpline 0800-634357 should you require any assistance while travelling on the N3 toll route,” adds Dhoogra.

Below is the full weather report: