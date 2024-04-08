Extreme weather conditions across SA to clear on Wednesday: SAWS

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says the current inclement weather in some parts of the country especially the Western Cape will start to clear from Wednesday.

SAWS has issued a severe weather alert for areas in the southern and central parts of the country, where rain and thundershowers are expected.

SABC Meteorologist Mpho Rasimphi says sunny skies and warm temperatures will return by Friday.

Rasimphi says, “We are expecting all these showers and thundershowers mostly over the central parts, moving towards the interior of the Western Cape, that’s where most effects will be felt towards the beginning of the week.”

“Cut-off lows are their prime during April, we get them in Autumn and Spring. If you remember, we go back to the KZN (KwaZulu-Natal) flooding, we got them when autumn kicked in. We are expecting wind speed of up 75km per hour, so we are talking damage to structure mostly and also making it difficult on the roads so it is a severe warning. “

Johannesburg weather

The City of Johannesburg’s Emergency Management Services (EM) has called on residents of low-lying areas to be cautious, as heavy rains lash most parts of the city.

Yesterday, the South African Weather Service issued a warning for rain and thunderstorms in Gauteng.

It says the weather conditions will result in localised flooding.

The Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe says motorists should also be extra vigilant as roads are slippery.

Radebe says, “The City of Johannesburg EMS has not received any flooding alerts with this heavy rain. We, however, want to urge people living in low-lying areas to be careful and in case of any flooding alerts, we are going to alert them. These are areas around Alexandra, Diepsloot and parts of Soweto where there are normally heavy floods. We also urge motorists to drive very carefully and make sure you can see in front of you to avoid any accidents.”

VIDEO: SA Weather Report | 08 April 2024:



Additional reporting by Sashin Naidoo.