Police officer shot dead in the Western Cape

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is still searching for the suspect in the killing of one of their own with his service pistol in Mamre in the Western Cape.

The 44-year-old police Sergeant was shot dead when he attended to a domestic violence complaint.

Earlier, police said the officer had a scuffle with the suspect who fled the scene after the incident.

Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety Minister Reagen Allen conveyed his condolences to the officer’s family.

“We should not lose our members in this particular manner, those who attack or murder any law enforcement officer should be charged as one who’s attacking the state. As these officers are upholding and enforcing our country’s laws to ensure our citizens are protected, I urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect to make it available to the SA Police Service.”

Twenty police officials were murdered in the third quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year and 12 arrests were made.

